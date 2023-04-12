Alliance Air pilots resume work after 2-day strike

State-owned Alliance Air has around 200 pilots and operates about 130 flights per day

  • Apr 12 2023, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 15:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A section of Alliance Air pilots, who were on strike for the last two days, resumed work on Wednesday, according to a senior airline official.

On Monday and Tuesday, around 70-80 pilots went on strike to protest against non-restoration of salaries to the pre-Covid level and non-payment of allowances, among other issues.

Alliance Air CEO Vineet Sood on Wednesday told PTI that pilots have come back to work.

He also said that negotiations are going on with the pilots regarding the issues raised by them.  On Tuesday, sources said the airline has issued notices to the striking pilots and has also asked them to join back for duty.

State-owned Alliance Air, which was earlier part of the now-privatised Air India, has around 200 pilots and operates about 130 flights per day.

A source had said that at least 70 flights were affected due to the strike by the pilots on Tuesday.

