Alphabet profit beats expectations, CFO role changes

Alphabet profit beats expectations, CFO Porat to assume new role

Alphabet's results were helped by steady demand for its cloud services and a rebound in advertising.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 26 2023, 07:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 07:35 ist
Logo of Google. Credit: Reuters Photo

Alphabet's second-quarter profit exceeded Wall Street expectations on Tuesday and the Google parent announced that its long-time CFO Ruth Porat would assume a new role while the company sought a new finance chief.

Alphabet's results were helped by steady demand for its cloud services and a rebound in advertising. The shares jumped nearly 5 per cent in after market trading.

Porat, hired in 2015, is one of Silicon Valley's most prominent female executives and oversaw tremendous growth at Alphabet. She will become chief investment officer and president starting Sept 1.

Advertisers, who make up a big share of Alphabet's revenue, have pulled back on spending precious dollars on untested platforms, helping the Google parent as well as Facebook owner Meta Platforms.

Google Cloud, which is among the biggest cloud service providers, is expected to benefit from growth driven by strong adoption of artificial intelligence tools.

The company reported net profit of $1.44 per share for the April-June period, compared with estimates of $1.34 per share.

Revenue for the quarter stood at $74.6 billion, compared with estimates of $72.82 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Alphabet Inc
Alphabet
Google

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?

DH Toon | Manipur CM reading 2002 Gujarat playbook?

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

 