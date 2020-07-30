Amazon doesn't sell Echo Speakers at a loss, unless they're on sale, says Jeff Bezos

Several competitors have accused Amazon of undercutting them. But when Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos faced the accusation during the virtual Big Tech antitrust hearing today, he denied it.

He said that Amazon sells Echo speakers at their full retail price, without making a loss, unless they are on a sale.

Representative Jamie Raskin asked the question about whether Amazon was pricing the Echo devices below the cost price. To which Bezos replied that it is being sold at “its list price,” suggesting that Amazon is not making a loss on the product.

However, he also agreed that “sometimes when it’s on promotion it may be below cost, yes.”

Live on DH Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai & Tim Cook testify before US Congress

The CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook, four tech giants, faced withering questions from Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike for the tactics and market dominance that had made their enterprises successful.

The ‘predatory pricing’ by Amazon came under review last year as well when Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal confirmed that the government is probing Amazon over the alleged predatory pricing.

In 2018, analysts pointed out that Amazon had discounted its virtual assistant speakers so deeply over the holiday shopping season that they were likely to lose a few dollars per unit.

(With agency inputs)