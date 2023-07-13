Amazon faces labour complaint over failure to bargain with union

Amazon.com was hit with a complaint on Wednesday for allegedly refusing to bargain with a New York workers' union, a spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said.

The NLRB general counsel, which acts as a prosecutor, is seeking remedies that include ordering Amazon to bargain in good faith with the union representing workers at its JFK8 facility in the New York City borough of Staten Island, a spokesperson for the labor relations board said.

"I'm pleased to see the NLRB issue this complaint", the union's president Chris Smalls said, adding the company should negotiate with its employees.

Read | Amazon workers upset over job cuts, return-to-office mandate stage walkout

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Workers at Amazon's JFK8 fulfillment center in Staten Island voted to join the Amazon Labor Union last year, a first for the company in the United States.

An NLRB official rejected Amazon's bid to overturn the results of the JFK8 election in January this year.

Amazon is still challenging the results before a US labor board and has yet to engage in bargaining with the union.

The NLRB complaint comes as dozens of Amazon warehouse workers in New York sued the union on Monday, alleging that top union officials were refusing to hold democratic elections to fill leadership posts.