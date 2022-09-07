Amazon looks to expand food biz with change in strategy

Amazon Foods plans to expand but with change in strategy: Report

Amazon Foods charged lower commissions of 10-15% against 20-30% by Swiggy and Zomato

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 07 2022, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 22:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

When Amazon Foods entered the food delivery business two years ago, most believed that it could seriously oust or pose a major threat to existing players Swiggy and Zomato.

Amazon Foods charged lower commissions of 10-15 per cent against 20-30 per cent by Swiggy and Zomato.

Now, the company plans to amp up its businesses by introducing the service in more cities. However, for Amazon, the pilot journey was a steep uphill climb.

Also Read | 300+ eateries, 2 licences, just 1 owner? Happens in only Bengaluru

According to a report in The Economic Times, the company will expand but in a very calculated manner, taking its learnings from its Bengaluru pilot project.

One of the major issues it faced in the IT hub was hesitancy to get restaurants onboard due to its stringent checklist.

According to the publication, Amazon Foods required restaurants to pass its expansive checklist if they wanted to onboard the platform. Restauranteurs often found these checks cumbersome and did not want to go beyond the mandatory certifications from the Foo Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Also Read | Zomato's newest experiment: Intercity food delivery - potential for growth or misadventure?

However, ahead of expansion plans, the company has reportedly cut back on several of these measures, which included regular water testing reports and pest control checks among over 100 other criteria.

"While the onboarding price for Amazon’s food aggregator business does seem lower than others in the market, the terms of the onboarding process lack clarity... Furthermore, they have been in the pilot phase in one city — Bengaluru, for so long. The delay in a proper launch doesn’t make sense," an industry expert told the publication.

However, even as it begins expanding slowly, it is yet to be seen whether ir can create a footprint big enough to rival the Swiggy-Zomato duopoly.

The company has, according to sources cited in the report,  fixed a three-year timeline to test the viability of the business.

DH could not independently verify the report.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Swiggy
Zomato
Amazon
Food Delivery
Business News

What's Brewing

Small dinosaur fit for living room to be auctioned

Small dinosaur fit for living room to be auctioned

Skeleton reveals amputation surgery 31,000 years ago

Skeleton reveals amputation surgery 31,000 years ago

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Dutch city to ban meat ads in world first claim

Dutch city to ban meat ads in world first claim

'B'luru not drowning': Netizens share dry pics of city

'B'luru not drowning': Netizens share dry pics of city

 