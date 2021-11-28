Amazon-FRL dispute: ED summons Amazon India, Future Group officials

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned officials of Amazon India including country head Amit Agarwal and its warring partner Future Group in a case related to their disputed deal and alleged violation of foreign investment rules.

Amazon received a summons issued by ED in connection with the Future Group, an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters on Sunday.

At least two senior Future Group executives have been summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the week of December 6, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

At least two Amazon India executives, including its legal head, have also been summoned.

Also Read | Future Retail employees urge SC to clear asset sale in Amazon dispute

The agency is determining whether Amazon breached the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in its Rs 1,431 crore deal to purchase a 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL) in 2019. The latter owns 10 per cent stake in Future Retail, which runs multiple chains including Big Bazaar.

The ED will be reviewing the controlling rights Amazon received in this deal. Delhi High Court, in a case related to this deal, had said that the e-commerce major had indirectly obtained control over Future Retail without getting government approval.

FCPL had moved the Competition Commission of India against Amazon in March, saying that the company concealed information and misled CCI officials while getting approval for the deal.

The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating whether there were any violations of foreign investment laws when Amazon made a $200 million investment in Future's gift voucher unit, Future Coupons, in 2019. The deal is at the heart of ongoing legal disputes between the two firms.