Amazon India announces first-ever floating store on Srinagar's Dal Lake

  • Jul 27 2023, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 21:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Amazon India on Thursday announced its first-ever floating store on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir, as part of its last-mile delivery programme "I Have Space".

Murtaza Khan Kashi, owner of houseboat Selec Town, will deliver packages every day to customers at the doorstep of their houseboats as part of the onboarding.

Also Read | Amazon has drawn thousands to try its AI service competing with Microsoft, Google

Amazon Logistics, India, Director Karuna Shankar Pande said this will provide faster and more reliable deliveries to customers across Srinagar, opportunities for small businesses and strengthen Amazon's delivery network.

Launched in 2015, the 'I Have Space' programme has 28,000 neighbourhood and kirana partners in about 420 towns and cities in India. It partners with local stores and small businesses for delivering products within a 2 to 4 kilometres radius.

