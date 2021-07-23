Amazon India launches specialised warehouse in Patna to support local sellers

Amazon India on Friday said it has expanded its fulfilment network in Bihar with the launch of a new specialised fulfilment centre (FC) in Patna. With a storage capacity of close to 3 lakh cubic feet, the new warehouse is specialised to store and process customer orders from the large appliances and furniture category. More than 11,000 sellers in the state will benefit from the expanded network to reach out to a larger customer base with a wider selection and faster deliveries, a statement said.

While the company did not disclose investment details, it said the new facility will help create more job opportunities for local youth and boost ancillary businesses. "Bihar is an important State for us and this expansion reiterates our commitment to strengthen the local economy and create direct and indirect work opportunities in the region.

“Our investment in infrastructure and technology will enable us to continue providing world-class fulfilment offerings to our sellers in the state," Abhinav Singh, Director Amazon Transportation Services at Amazon India, said. The move comes ahead of Amazon's flagship sale event Prime Day that will be held on July 26-27 in India.

The company had recently announced the expansion of its fulfilment network in the country with the launch of 11 new warehouses and the expansion of nine existing facilities to ramp up storage capacity ahead of the upcoming festive season and the Prime Day sale.

Located in Patna, the new specialised FC will house products in the large appliances category consisting of air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and TVs as well as products in the furniture category. Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfilment centres are equipped with highly automated pick, pack and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders.

"Bihar has emerged as one of India's top investment destinations during the current NDA government attracting investment proposals worth Rs 34,014 crore. The business-friendly approach of the new Bihar government, presence of a skilled workforce, easy availability of industrial land, 24x7 power to industry and abundance of potable water makes Bihar an attractive investment destination," Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Minister of Industries, Government of Bihar, said.

To further unlock the potential of various sectors, the state is shortly coming up with new industry-friendly policies for textiles, leather and logistics, he added. "E-commerce is an emerging economic engine powering inclusive growth, creating large-scale employment and skilling opportunities for the youth and integrating MSMEs from tier-II cities and beyond in national and global supply chains.

Amazon India's investment in the state reflects Bihar Government's efforts to build a strong business ecosystem and create local job opportunities," he said. The new fulfilment centre will have a multiplier effect for Bihar and strengthen the road to recovery after the pandemic, he added. Amazon India said the expansion in Bihar is a part of the company's plans to expand its pan-India fulfilment network by close to 40 per cent to provide a total storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet to its sellers across India.

