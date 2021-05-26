Amazon mulling entry into physical pharmacy stores: Report

Amazon.com Inc is considering the launch of physical pharmacies in the United States, Insider reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Amazon is going Hollywood, to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond
The Insider report said the talks are mostly exploratory and any meaningful rollout of stores could take more than a year.
Amazon launched an online pharmacy in November for delivering prescription medications in the US, increasing competition with drug retailers such as Walgreens, CVS Health and Walmart.
