Amazon mulling entry into physical pharmacy stores: Report

Amazon.com Inc is considering the launch of physical pharmacies in the United States, Insider reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Insider report said the talks are mostly exploratory and any meaningful rollout of stores could take more than a year.

Amazon launched an online pharmacy in November for delivering prescription medications in the US, increasing competition with drug retailers such as Walgreens, CVS Health and Walmart.