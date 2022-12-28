Amazon planning standalone app for sports content: Report

Amazon Inc is working on a standalone app for watching sports content, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the plan.

The move comes as Chief Executive Andy Jassy doubles down on the company's streaming ambitions, the report said, even as Amazon reviews unprofitable businesses and cuts roles in some divisions.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

It was not clear when Amazon will roll out the sports app and whether it will go through with the plan, according to the report. (Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)