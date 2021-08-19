Amazon plans to open large physical retail stores in US

Some of the company's first department stores are expected to open in Ohio and California

Reuters
  • Aug 19 2021, 17:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 17:35 ist
Amazon.com Inc is planning to open several large physical retail stores in the United States that will operate like department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some of the company's first department stores are expected to open in Ohio and California, the Journal reported, adding that the stores will be about 30,000 square feet in size and offer products from well-known consumer brands.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The e-commerce giant has been benefiting from a surge in online purchases from homebound shoppers. However, vaccinations are now encouraging more US shoppers to return to brick-and-mortar stores to buy clothes, footwear and electronics.

Amazon currently has physical stores for books and groceries and runs pop-ups in at least 13 US states, including California, Colorado and Washington.

