Amazon services down for multiple users: Downdetector

Amazon services down for multiple users

More than 4,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon's online store site

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 24 2021, 08:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 08:21 ist
The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear. Credit: AFP Photo

Amazon.com Inc's platforms including Alexa and Prime Video were down for multiple users late Wednesday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

More than 4,000 user reports indicated issues with Amazon's online store site, while over a thousand users reported problems with Prime Video and 300 with Alexa, according to Downdetector.

The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

Amazon
business
Technology

