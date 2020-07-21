Amazon to hold Prime Day sale in India next month

E-commerce giant Amazon will hold its Prime Day sale in India on August 6-7 as it looks to revive sales and help sellers, many of whom have seen a significant impact on business on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Now in its fourth year in India, Prime Day starts at midnight on Thursday, August 6 and will run for 48 hours, offering members two full days of the best in shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes," Amazon India said in a statement.

The sale is expected to help sellers on the e-commerce marketplace make up for sales lost during the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown, which began on March 25 and went on for over two months.

In the initial phases of the lockdown, e-commerce companies were allowed to ship only essential items like grocery and healthcare products. These restrictions were later eased and players were allowed to ship all items.

Amazon said the sale will see over 300 new product launches from top brands like Samsung, Prestige, Fabindia, Dabur, Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi and Boat among others.

Indian brands and local store owners from programs like karigar, saheli, launchpad and local shops will also participate.

"We are super excited that members can start discovering joy early ahead of Prime Day and earn cashbacks every time they shop from tens of thousands of small businesses including local stores, karigars, and saheli entrepreneurs, while supporting their business in these challenging times," Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager at Amazon India, said.

Amazon's Prime programme has more than 150 million members in 19 countries, including India.