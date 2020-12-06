Amazon to host Small Business Day on December 12

E-commerce major Amazon India on Sunday said it will host the fourth edition of its Small Business Day (SBD) 2020 on December 12.

SBD, which will start from midnight on December 12, 2020, until 11:59 pm on the same day, will be a specially curated online event offering customers the opportunity to discover and purchase unique and hard-to-find products from start-ups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers, and local shops, a statement said.

The event will be instrumental in supporting these small businesses to sustain their accelerated business growth, it added.

This is the second time the event is being held this year and will see products across categories including work from home essentials; wall décor and hangings such as Lippan artwork from Bhuj and Dokhra craft from Chattisgarh; eco-friendly products like vegan leather accessories; kitchenware; and sports essentials, being made available.

To encourage customers to shop and support small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs, Amazon will offer a cashback offer of 10 per cent on digital payments for customers. Additionally, Amazon has tied up with ICICI bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount on credit and debit card transactions.

Amazon Business customers can avail of exclusive business customer-only cashback of 10 per cent and additional savings on GST input tax credit, bulk discounts and business exclusive deals on wide range of products across printers, laptops, printers, appliances and other supplies, the statement said.

"The year 2020 has been full of unprecedented challenges for businesses across India and especially small businesses. At Amazon, we are committed to supporting our over 7 lakh sellers to continue the momentum built up over the past months through various sale events," Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwary said.

With the upcoming Small Business Day, Amazon India wants to create an opportunity SMB sellers and B2B sellers generate greater customer demand, revenue, and end the year on a positive note, he added.

On Small Business Day that was held on June 27, 2020 - on the occasion of the UN MSME Day - close to 45,000 sellers received an order and over 2,600 sellers witnessed their highest sales ever during the event.

Artisans and weavers, who are part of Amazon Karigar, witnessed a growth of 4.5X during the event. Women entrepreneurs under the Saheli program witnessed a growth of 5X. Similarly, brands and start-ups under the Launchpad program grew by 1.6X over their average sales