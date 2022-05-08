Amazon tries harder to retain working mothers

There is no doubt that India Inc needs to do more to hire and retain women. Swati Rustagi, who is Amazon’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion for international markets, has a few ideas on how to do this.

In an interview with DH’s Reshab Shaw during the Mother’s Day weekend, she explained how the e-commerce giant was trying to become more appealing to women, especially mothers. Edited excerpts:

What are you doing for your employees who are also mothers?

For most working mothers, going back to work post-maternity leave might seem overwhelming, and confusing, and quite often they are at crossroads. In such situations, it helps a great deal if the organisation they are working for steps up to support working mothers. At Amazon, we are cognizant of this fact, and over the last few years, we have launched multiple initiatives including virtual working options, flexible work opportunities, advocacy for women to work in night shifts and enabling them to do so, and building returnship programmes.

Could you share more specifics of these programmes?

Our “Rekindle” initiative provides a launchpad to women who have taken a break in their careers due to any circumstances. Through this initiative, Amazon India aims to offer opportunities and support women to professionally re-integrate themselves and resume their corporate careers. Another initiative is the “Ramp Back” programme which enables employees to transition smoothly to work, post their maternity/paternity leave. Under the programme, employees can have a modified work schedule for up to 8 weeks. This helps them ease their way into working full time without getting overwhelmed.

What about paid maternity leave?

Amazon India’s paid maternity benefit provides paid leave of absence for up to 26 weeks surrounding the birth or adoption of a child. Under any unfortunate circumstance, such as loss of pregnancy or stillbirth, Amazon extends the paid leaves anywhere between six to ten weeks, depending on the severity of the situation. We also have a special room called “Mothers Room”, within the premises of Amazon India offices. These cosy, private rooms can be used solely by working mothers to spend quiet time with their infants, to breastfeed them, or express milk. These rooms have comfortable seating for the nursing mother with plug points for electrical breast pump usage and a refrigerator to store bottled breast milk.

How do you support mothers with young children?

Amazon India has extended its childcare benefit to all parents, including adoptive parents, wherein the policy enables access to a network of childcare providers for employees to select a childcare centre as per their requirements and avail of their services at a discounted rate. The benefits are offered to all employees across Amazon India and even virtual employees with children aged six months to six years. Besides, an employee can avail of the benefits for up to two children.

Tell us about your initiatives aimed at all women.

“Amazon WOW” is a networking platform for young women studying in the field of engineering in India. It provides the participants an opportunity to interact with Amazon leaders on essential skills, participate in workshops, and enable them to apply for roles at Amazon. The main objective of this programme is to help young women build a long-term careers in technology.

The “Pinnacle” programme aims to provide ample opportunities, or in other words, a perfect launchpad for women in middle management to grow into leadership roles. We also have an initiative called “Sunshine” wherein we are trying to get women leaders from across the board to engage and offer their mentorship to new talent. Our all-women partner delivery stations engage with women and create unique job opportunities in the logistics space. Our all-women virtual customer service centre in Bengaluru provides women with a channel to integrate themselves into the professional world.