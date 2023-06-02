Amazon's India, South Asia cloud unit head resigns

Amazon's India, South Asia cloud unit head resigns

Puneet Chandok had taken the helm of Amazon Web Services in June 2019

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2023, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 15:25 ist
AWS (Amazon Web Service) cloud service logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The India and South Asia head of Amazon.com Inc's cloud division, Puneet Chandok, has resigned with effect from August 31, the company said on Friday.

Chandok had taken the helm of Amazon Web Services in June 2019.

Read | Amazon to pay $30 million for Alexa, Ring privacy violations

Vaishali Kasture, currently head of the enterprise for mid-market and global businesses at AWS India and South Asia, would take on the role of interim leader of commercial business for the unit, the US online retailer said.

The news came over two weeks after Amazon's cloud computing unit revealed plans to invest Rs 1.6 lakh crore ($12.87 billion) in India by 2030, doubling down on its past investments to cater to the growing demand for such services in Asia's No. 3 economy.

($1 = 82.3340 Indian rupees)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amazon
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

 