Amazon's Indian exporter base rises to cross 1 lakh-mark

Ecommerce company Amazon India on Thursday announced that the Indian exporter base on its platform has now increased by about 66 per cent since January 2020 to over 1 lakh.
The company has around 60,000 exporters on Amazon who are shipping products overseas.
"Over 1 lakh Indian exporters are now selling globally through its ecommerce exports program – Global Selling," the company said in a statement.
The ecommerce firm said a large number of sellers on the programme today come from non-metros, and many of these businesses are first-generation entrepreneurs and emerging brands.
"Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Mumbai, Surat, and Bengaluru are the top 5 cities with maximum exporters on the programme," the statement said.
The programme was started in 2015 with just 100 exporters.
"The Amazon Global Selling program has enabled more than one lakh Indian exporters to cross $3 billion in cumulative exports, which showcases the demand for Indian-made products across the globe. We aim to enable $10 billion in ecommerce by 2025 and contribute to overall exports from India," Amazon India director for global trade Abhijit Kamra said. PTI PRS BAL BAL
