'Amid COVID-19, India must open door for investors'

Amid coronavirus, India must open door for investors from China: Mark Mobius

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 03 2020, 17:03pm ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2020, 17:35pm ist

Amid coronavirus outbreak, India could be an answer to China's alternative to various companies who are looking to diversify from the virus-hit nation, according to veteran investor Mark Mobius.

Mobius, in an interview with The Economic Times, said that amid the outbreak, India looks good not only because of a low incidence of the virus but also because of the desire of manufacturers around the world wanting to diversify away from China as a source of parts and raw materials. 

"It is very important, therefore, for the Indian government to open its doors widely to such industries for investment in India," Mobius said.

To date, more than 3,000 people have died from the new virus, while nearly 90,000 have been infected around the world, according to AFP's latest toll based on official sources.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
China
India
Mark Mobius
Comments (+)
 