Amid coronavirus, India must open door for investors from China: Mark Mobius

Amid coronavirus outbreak, India could be an answer to China's alternative to various companies who are looking to diversify from the virus-hit nation, according to veteran investor Mark Mobius.

Mobius, in an interview with The Economic Times, said that amid the outbreak, India looks good not only because of a low incidence of the virus but also because of the desire of manufacturers around the world wanting to diversify away from China as a source of parts and raw materials.

"It is very important, therefore, for the Indian government to open its doors widely to such industries for investment in India," Mobius said.

On the impact of coronavirus on the global economy, Mobius said that the panic over the spread of COVID-19 is justified as China, which is the world’s largest manufacturing centre with companies all over the world depending on its raw materials and parts, has reported the highest number of incidence.

To date, more than 3,000 people have died from the new virus, while nearly 90,000 have been infected around the world, according to AFP's latest toll based on official sources.