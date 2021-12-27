Amid protests, Foxconn plant to be shut for 3 more days

Amid protests, Tamil Nadu Foxconn plant to be shut for 3 more days

The plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on December 30

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 27 2021, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 12:39 ist
The plant makes iPhone 12 models, and media reports have said Apple has started trial production of its flagship iPhone 13 at the factory recently. Credit: Reuters Photo

Apple supplier Foxconn's plant near Chennai will stay shut for three more days, a senior government official said, extending a week-long closure following workers' protests sparked by a food poisoning incident.

The plant is expected to start production with 1,000 workers on December 30, according to the person close to the matter who was not authorised to speak with the media and declined to be identified.

A separate government source had said last week that the plant was closed on December 18 and was expected to remain shut until December 26.

The gates of the factory, which is on the outskirts of the southern city of Chennai, were open on Monday morning and some vehicles were moving in and out but the area was mostly deserted.

The plant makes iPhone 12 models, and media reports have said Apple has started trial production of its flagship iPhone 13 at the factory recently.

