Amul MD R S Sodhi resigns, Jayen Mehta takes over as interim chief

Amul's managing director R S Sodhi, who was leading the dairy brand for over a decade as its managing director, resigned on Monday. Jayen Mehta, the chief operating officer, has replaced Sodhi with immediate effect.

Officials said that Sodhi had retired long back but was on an extension, which was extended twice. On Friday, the board meeting of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the milk cooperative which sells its products under the Amul brand, decided to accept Sodhi's resignation and appoint Mehta as interim MD. At the meeting held in Gandhinagar, the board passed a resolution to hand over the charge to Mehta.

Sodhi had joined GCMMF in 1982 as a senior sales officer and went to lead the organization for over ten years since 2010. He is also leading Indian Dairy Association as its president.