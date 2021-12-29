Amul to set up plant in Telangana with Rs 500 crore investment

Dairy cooperative Amul has announced the setting up of its state-of-the-art plant in Telangana.

The plant would come up in a special food processing zone with an investment of about Rs 300 crore in Phase-1 and Rs 200 crore in Phase-2. The unit is expected to provide direct employment to more than 500 persons and opportunities to several ancillary industries.

An MoU in this regard was signed in the presence of Telangana IT industries minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Amul's “largest plant in southern India” would have a capacity to process five lakh litres of milk per day, expandable to 10 LLPD to manufacture packed milk and value added dairy products such as curd, buttermilk, lassi, yogurt, paneer, sweets.

Amul will also set up its bakery production division in Telangana with a range of products such as breads, biscuits, traditional sweets and baked snacks, officials said.

With the plant here, Amul would strive to procure the required milk and other raw material from Telangana farmers and various cooperatives operating in the state.

Rao thanked the Amul leadership for deciding to set up their "largest South India" plant in Telangana. The minister said Amul's entry would strengthen the milk industry in the state.

Sabarkantha District Co-op Milk Producers Union - Sabar dairy MD Babubhai M Patel said that Amul's decision to set up the plant in Telangana was driven by the state’s “industrial friendly policy and investment ecosystem.”

“We will soon deliver 'Made in Telangana’ milk products, '' Patel said after signing the MoU.

Watch the latest DH videos: