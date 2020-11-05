Anand Mahindra tries his hand at astrology!

Anand Mahindra tries his hand at astrology!

Mahindra predicted the future of the astrologer who claimed Trump would win US Election 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 05 2020, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 16:50 ist
Anand Mahindra. Credit: DH File Photo

As Americans await the US election results, Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, shared an astrologer’s prediction on who will win the elections. His tweet has garnered over 6.7k likes and close to 600 retweets and has kept netizens discussing the pros and cons of astrology.

US Election 2020 Live Updates on DH

Cropping out the name of the astrologer “for the sake of his privacy”, Mahindra shared the forecast by him on what lies ahead for US President Donald Trump. Taking a jibe at the astrologer, Mahindra predicted the future of the astrologer, saying he will be "rather popular" if Trump is reelected.

"This astrologer's forecast was doing the messaging circuit last week. (Have concealed the name & address for the sake of privacy) If President Trump retains office, this astrologer will be rather popular, to put it mildly," the Chairman of Mahindra Group wrote, sharing a picture of the detailed prediction.

The astrologer predicted that Joe Biden would give Trump a "neck to neck fight" (sic). "Shree Donald Trump shall retail the office of the President of America... He wins by 4 lakh votes minimum and 9 lakh maximum but Trump shall be blamed for managing and hacking the votes," the copy of the prediction shared by the businessman read.

Several Twitter users joined Anand Mahindra in mocking the prediction.

Currently, the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, narrowing Trump's path.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Anand Mahindra
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020
Donald Trump
astrology

What's Brewing

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

A burst of cosmic radio waves within our galaxy!

A burst of cosmic radio waves within our galaxy!

This Tokyo 'clinic' treats old, worn stuffed toys

This Tokyo 'clinic' treats old, worn stuffed toys

IPL 2020 | Qualifier 1: MI vs DC: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | Qualifier 1: MI vs DC: SWOT Analysis

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

US Polls: Gen Z dial TikTok for watch parties, analysis

US Polls: Gen Z dial TikTok for watch parties, analysis

Wanted: An anti-discrimination law for LGBTQI Indians

Wanted: An anti-discrimination law for LGBTQI Indians

 