Anand Mahindra tries his hand at astrology!

As Americans await the US election results, Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, shared an astrologer’s prediction on who will win the elections. His tweet has garnered over 6.7k likes and close to 600 retweets and has kept netizens discussing the pros and cons of astrology.

US Election 2020 Live Updates on DH

Cropping out the name of the astrologer “for the sake of his privacy”, Mahindra shared the forecast by him on what lies ahead for US President Donald Trump. Taking a jibe at the astrologer, Mahindra predicted the future of the astrologer, saying he will be "rather popular" if Trump is reelected.

"This astrologer's forecast was doing the messaging circuit last week. (Have concealed the name & address for the sake of privacy) If President Trump retains office, this astrologer will be rather popular, to put it mildly," the Chairman of Mahindra Group wrote, sharing a picture of the detailed prediction.

This astrologer’s forecast was doing the messaging circuit last week. (Have concealed the name & address for the sake of privacy) If President Trump retains office, this astrologer will be rather popular, to put it mildly. 😊 pic.twitter.com/m2H4jFRBQ3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 4, 2020

The astrologer predicted that Joe Biden would give Trump a "neck to neck fight" (sic). "Shree Donald Trump shall retail the office of the President of America... He wins by 4 lakh votes minimum and 9 lakh maximum but Trump shall be blamed for managing and hacking the votes," the copy of the prediction shared by the businessman read.

Several Twitter users joined Anand Mahindra in mocking the prediction.

4 lakh to 9 lakh votes? Lol. In any case winner is not by popular vote .The President is selected from 538 electoral college votes. And btw difference is 26 lakh votes in favour of Biden as of now. — Ratobus (@Ratobus) November 4, 2020

Since there are two options and thousands predicting, half of them is bound to be right. is that so difficult to fathom? We have people predicting far more complex no.s like future corona cases. — sandith (@sandith) November 4, 2020

Many astrologers have told #trump will win. One even mentioned the date if election is on or before 4th November. Let’s wait and see. To believe or not to believe now rests with the #americanvoters — Vanitha Muthukumar (@bluediamond108) November 4, 2020

Currently, the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, narrowing Trump's path.