Anand Mahindra tweets video of 'hybrid' taxi even Elon Musk can't match

In yet another witty tweet, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a video of a bullock cart towing a car cabin at the back, challenging Elon Musk and his electric-car-maker Tesla, to match "the low cost of the renewable energy-fuelled car".

In the 50-second video, two bullocks are shown pulling an ambassador-type car cabin with a capacity for two people. There is a man sitting in front of the cabin controlling the cart.

"Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account..." he wrote tagging the Tesla CEO.

I don’t think @elonmusk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account... pic.twitter.com/C7QzbEOGys — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 23, 2020

The tweet garnered over 31,000 likes and 4,000 retweets, with some of Mahindra's followers demanding a "self-drive option" in jest, while others called out the businessman for the "unethical design" of the car. The video has been viewed more than 4 lakh times.

An unethical design. The weight of the passengers and vehicle should not fall on the animals' shoulder. They should be just pulling engines, not tyres to bear the weight. 2 more tyres on the front would have made it more ethical. — Aravind Swamy (@aravindswamy78) December 23, 2020

Self driving option also — balakumaran (@akbalakumaran) December 23, 2020

On multiple occasions, Mahindra has taken to Twitter to engage and entertain his 8.3 million followers with trivia, jokes and videos.