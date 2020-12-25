Why Tesla's Musk can't match this Indian 'car-t' combo

Anand Mahindra tweets video of 'hybrid' taxi even Elon Musk can't match

The tweet has garnered over 31,000 likes and 4,000 retweets

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 25 2020, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 15:55 ist
Credit: Twitter Photo/@anandmahindra

In yet another witty tweet, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a video of a bullock cart towing a car cabin at the back, challenging Elon Musk and his electric-car-maker Tesla, to match "the low cost of the renewable energy-fuelled car".

In the 50-second video, two bullocks are shown pulling an ambassador-type car cabin with a capacity for two people. There is a man sitting in front of the cabin controlling the cart.

"Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account..." he wrote tagging the Tesla CEO.

The tweet garnered over 31,000 likes and 4,000 retweets, with some of Mahindra's followers demanding a "self-drive option" in jest, while others called out the businessman for the "unethical design" of the car. The video has been viewed more than 4 lakh times.

On multiple occasions, Mahindra has taken to Twitter to engage and entertain his 8.3 million followers with trivia, jokes and videos.

Anand Mahindra
Twitter
Elon Musk

