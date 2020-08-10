Andhra Pradesh's new industrial policy lays focus on the MSME sector

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced its new industrial policy with a major focus and support for the MSME sector.

The policy to be effective till 2023 has identified 10 thrust sectors in the state - food processing, pharma, toys, textiles, footwear, automobiles, electronics, petrochemicals, mineral-based industries, and aerospace-defence.

For the skilled labour availability, the state would set up 30 skill development centres and two skill development universities with a focus on cutting edge analytics and smart manufacturing using the Internet of Things, predictive maintenance.

The Jaganmohan Reddy government is also planning a digital platform to match skilled labour with the requirements of the businesses.

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Policy 2020-23 was unveiled by the industries, IT, and commerce minister Goutham Reddy on Monday.

“We are taking all measures to augment the industrial sector growth post the Covid-19 impact. Our new policy rolled out today aims for the holistic development of all areas with industrial, commercial and economic activities,” Reddy stated.

The policy envisages an end to end handholding for entrepreneurs by integrating services of multiple state agencies under a one-stop business enablement centre named YSR AP One.

Among the incentives to be provided for micro and small enterprises are reimbursement of 100 percent stamp duty on the purchase of land or lease of buildings for industrial use, fixed power cost reimbursement at Rs one rupee per unit for five years, reimbursement of 100 percent net SGST for five years from production commencement, and 15 percent investment subsidy on fixed capital investment up to Rs 20 lakh.

The policy states that medium, large, and mega industries would also get reimbursement of up to 100 percent of net SGST accrued to the state for five years or 100 percent fixed capital investment (whichever lower) based on the number of jobs they provide.

Women entrepreneurs from the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities establishing manufacturing units like in food processing as sole proprietors, providing employment to at least 10 persons can avail special packages.