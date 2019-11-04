'Anonymous letter with allegations can't be credible'

The IT major Infosys has said that anonymous letter with allegations and no evidence cannot be regarded as being credible and hence the event wasn't material.

"An anonymous letter with certain allegations and no supporting evidence cannot be regarded as being credible or concrete," Infosys said in a clarification to NSE.

The company further said there is no prima facie evidence that the company has received until the date to corroborate any of the allegations made.

"Even before the appointment of the independent investigator the Audit Committee began consultations with independent internal auditors Ernst & Young. The independent internal auditors were given the mandate to review certain processes on the basis of the allegation in the anonymous complaints," the company added.

It is pertinent to note that the company had informed its internal and external auditors -- E&Y and Deliotte -- about the letter after the board finalised the results on October 11.

"The Anonymous Complaints do not fall within the purview of deemed material events under the LODR Regulations," the company further added.