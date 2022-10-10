Another blow to battered rupee: Record low of 82.68 against dollar

Blow to battered rupee: Record low of 82.68 vs dollar

Reserve Bank of India's interventions have not been able to arrest the slide in the rupee

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 10 2022, 09:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 09:25 ist
The local unit has repeatedly posted record lows in recent sessions on concerns over oil prices, rising Treasury yields, corporate outflows and offshore demand for the US currency. Credit: Reuters Photo

The rupee opened at a record low of 82.68 against the US dollar, in early trade on Monday.

The local unit has repeatedly posted record lows in recent sessions on concerns over oil prices, rising Treasury yields, corporate outflows and offshore demand for the US currency.

Asian markets sank Monday as forecast-beating US jobs data fanned expectations for another big Federal Reserve interest rate hike, while traders are now focusing on an upcoming inflation report.

Reserve Bank of India's interventions have not been able to arrest the slide in the rupee, unlike in prior occasions.

"While the RBI was able to defend the rupee successfully through the last round of simultaneous stress on current and capital account by spending it's reserves, this time around things are likely to be different." IFA Global Research Academy said in a note, according to a Reuters report.

The RBI has less foreign exchange reserves at its disposal presently to protect the rupee.

(With agency inputs)

