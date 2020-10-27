Ant Group closes $17.2 bn Hong Kong IPO book early

Ant Group closes $17.2 billion Hong Kong IPO book early amid strong demand

The order book was oversubscribed one hour after the launch on Monday

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Oct 27 2020, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 09:48 ist
Credit: Reuters photo.

Ant Group will close its Hong Kong institutional book building one day early as it aims to raise about $17.2 billion in the city, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The book was due to close on Thursday, but that deadline will be accelerated to Wednesday 5pm in each region.

The order book was oversubscribed one hour after the launch on Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Ant Group declined to comment on the early closure.

The sources asked not be identified as they were not authorised to comment to media.

The Chinese fintech giant is looking to raise up to $34.4 billion in a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, with the offer split between the two exchanges.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jack Ma
IPO
Hong Kong
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

No, mouthwash will not save you from the coronavirus

No, mouthwash will not save you from the coronavirus

Same-sex marriage: A Papal shock to the Church

Same-sex marriage: A Papal shock to the Church

Why running won’t ruin your knees

Why running won’t ruin your knees

DH Toon | Over-riding China the only way: RSS chief

DH Toon | Over-riding China the only way: RSS chief

The Lead: Saif Baidya on his film 'Noise of Silence'

The Lead: Saif Baidya on his film 'Noise of Silence'

How real are our virtual lives at work and play?

How real are our virtual lives at work and play?

 