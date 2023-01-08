Ant Group says no plan for IPO, focusing on business optimisation

No plan for IPO, focus on biz optimisation: Ant Group

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 08 2023, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 19:43 ist
Ant Group said on Saturday that its founder Jack Ma no longer controls the company after a series of shareholding adjustments that saw him give up most of his voting rights. Credit: AFP Photo

China's fintech giant Ant Group has no plan to initiate an initial public offering (IPO), it said on Sunday in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"Ant Group has been focusing on its business rectification and optimisation, and does not have a plan for an IPO," the company spokesperson said.

Ant Group said on Saturday that its founder Jack Ma no longer controls the company after a series of shareholding adjustments that saw him give up most of his voting rights.

Ma's ceding of control comes as Ant is nearing the completion of its two-year regulatory-driven restructuring, with Chinese authorities poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the firm, Reuters reported in November.

China's domestic A-share market requires companies to wait three years after a change in control to list. The wait is two years on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR market, and one year in Hong Kong.

Ant's $37 billion IPO, which would have been the world's largest, was cancelled at the last minute in November 2020, leading to a forced restructuring of the financial technology firm and speculation the Chinese billionaire would have to cede control.

