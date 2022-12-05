Anti-hijab protests adversely affect Indian tea, basmati rice exports to Iran: Report

The anti-hijab protests in Iran may have had a role to play in Iran deciding not to sign any new contracts importing tea and basmati rice from India, The Economic Times reports.

How exactly is this? Well, markets and hotels have been forced to shut as a consequence of the massive rebellion in the country.

However, another section in the trade market believes that both India and Iran are working out a rupee trade settlement agreement.

This being the case, imports from India - 3 to 3.5 crore kilograms of orthodox tea and 15 lakh kilograms of basmati rice - will be affected.

“Buyers from there stopped registering new contracts from last week. There is no clarity on why suddenly this has happened. We have asked the Iranian buyers but they do not have any clear answer. We have informed the Tea Board and we are waiting for some clarity,” Anish Bhansali, MD, Bhansali & Company was quoted by the publication.

On the other hand, compared to tea, basmati rice exports haven’t suffered as much. The reason attributed is that the Russia-Ukraine war has only increased its sales.