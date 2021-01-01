Antony Waste Handling Cell shares list with over 38% premium

Shares of Antony Waste Handling Cell on Friday made a remarkable market debut, listing with a premium of more than 38 per cent against its issue price of Rs 315.

The stock listed at Rs 430, a gain of 36.50 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. As the trade progressed, it jumped to a high of Rs 492.75, reflecting sharp gains of 56.42 per cent. At the NSE, it debuted at Rs 436.10, up 38.44 per cent.

The stock was trading at Rs 445.50, up over 40 per cent with a volume of 13,891,640 shares on the NSE, while on BSE, it was trading at Rs 444.10, up 41 per cent with a volume of 1,772,008 shares at 12.30 pm.

It touched an intraday high of Rs 492.75 on the BSE and Rs 489.90 on the NSE in early trade.

Antony Waste Handling Cell is a leading player in solid waste management services in the country. Its market valuation was at Rs 1,138 crore on the BSE.

The Rs 300-crore initial public offer of Antony Waste Handling Cell was subscribed 15 times last month. The price range for the offer was at Rs 313-315 per share. Equirus Capital and IIFL Securities were the managers for the offer.