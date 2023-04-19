Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi

Cook, who began his India visit on April 17, inaugurated Apple’s flagship store in Mumbai on Tuesday

Gyanendra Keshri
Gyanendra Keshri, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 19 2023, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 23:47 ist
Tim Cook and PM Modi. Credit: Twitter/@tim_cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced that the American technological giant is committed to “growing and investing” in India.

Also Read | Apple India sales hit Rs 49,100 crore as Tim Cook begins retail push

“Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country,” Tim Cook tweeted.

This is Cook’s first visit to India in seven years. Cook, who began his India visit on April 17, inaugurated Apple’s flagship store in Mumbai on Tuesday.  

Prime Minister Modi replied to Cook’s tweet saying, "An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India."

Apple’s second store in India is scheduled to be opened in New Delhi on Thursday. Cook is scheduled to attend the opening of the store in the capital city. 

 

