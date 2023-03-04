Apple cloud chief Abbott to step down in April: Report

Apple Inc's head of cloud services Michael Abbott is leaving the company in April, Bloomberg News reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.
The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Abbott, who joined Apple in 2018, is in charge of the iCloud service and the platform that powers features such as Emergency SOS and Find My on iPhones.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands
Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday
GNR, Arcitc Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton
ChatGPT turns to manga in 'One Piece' author experiment
In Gulmarg's mountains, stray dogs accompany soldiers
SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station
India to get its first foreign university campus
Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi