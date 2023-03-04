Apple cloud chief Abbott to step down in April: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 04 2023, 04:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 04:00 ist
Apple Inc's head of cloud services Michael Abbott. Credit: LinkedIn/ Michael Abbott

Apple Inc's head of cloud services Michael Abbott is leaving the company in April, Bloomberg News reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Abbott, who joined Apple in 2018, is in charge of the iCloud service and the platform that powers features such as Emergency SOS and Find My on iPhones.

