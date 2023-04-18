Apple craze draws long queues at opening of first retail store in India

About 200 Apple fans hoping to be among the lucky few to enter the tech giant's first retail store in India gathered from early on Tuesday outside the shop in the commercial capital of Mumbai.

People came from different parts of India to catch a glimpse of Chief Executive Tim Cook, who is set to inaugurate the 28,000-sq-foot (2,600-sq-m) store later in the day and open it to the public.

"The vibe here is just different," said 23-year-old Aan Shah, who travelled from the western industrial city of Ahmedabad to attend the launch. "It's not like buying from some normal store. There's just no comparison. It's so exciting."

Also Read | Apple India sales hit Rs 49,100 crore as Tim Cook begins retail push

His love for Apple has earlier taken him to store openings in New York and Boston, where he once got a chance to meet Cook.

Apple has previously faced hurdles in opening physical retail stores in the South Asian nation, but its products have been available on e-commerce websites since its online store opened in 2020.

The new store, located in the premier Reliance-owned Jio World Drive mall, underscores Apple's growing ambitions for India, where, despite a market share of just 3 per cent, it has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers, and also boosting its exports.

Also Read | Apple now makes almost 7% of its iPhones in India

The store was opened for bloggers and tech analysts at a private event on Monday, while many Indian film and television celebrities were seen meeting Cook that night.

A second store in Delhi, the capital, is set to open on Thursday.

As Apple pushes to make India a bigger manufacturing base, some of its products, including iPhones, are being assembled in the country by Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron Corp.

It also plans to assemble iPads and AirPods in India.