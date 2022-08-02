Apple drops mask mandate for employees at most locations

Apple Inc is dropping its mask mandate for corporate employees at most locations, The Verge reported on Monday, citing an internal memo.
This comes even as Covid-19 infections in the United States have been on the rise with the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant accounting for more than 90 per cent of infections, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also Read | Thailand relaxes mask rule to bolster pandemic-hit tourism
These subvariants have significant mutations from the earliest versions of Omicron and protection from vaccines wanes over time.
"Don't hesitate to continue wearing a face mask if you feel more comfortable doing so," the report quoted Apple as saying in the internal email. "Also, please respect every individual's decision to wear a mask or not."
Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia
Agniveers and Bhusainiks
DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024
Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938
Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'
Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry
Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact