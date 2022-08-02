No mask mandate for Apple employees?

Apple drops mask mandate for employees at most locations

  • Aug 02 2022, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 13:39 ist
'Don't hesitate to continue wearing a face mask if you feel more comfortable doing so,' the report quoted Apple as saying in the internal email. Credit: Reuters Photo

Apple Inc is dropping its mask mandate for corporate employees at most locations, The Verge reported on Monday, citing an internal memo. 

This comes even as Covid-19 infections in the United States have been on the rise with the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant accounting for more than 90 per cent of infections, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also Read | Thailand relaxes mask rule to bolster pandemic-hit tourism

These subvariants have significant mutations from the earliest versions of Omicron and protection from vaccines wanes over time.

"Don't hesitate to continue wearing a face mask if you feel more comfortable doing so," the report quoted Apple as saying in the internal email. "Also, please respect every individual's decision to wear a mask or not."

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.

