Apple plans to scan US iPhones for child abuse imagery

Apple plans to scan US iPhones for child abuse imagery: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 05 2021, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 21:53 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Apple Inc is planning to install a software on US iPhones that will scan for child abuse imagery, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this week, the company had elaborated its planned system, called "neuralMatch," to academics in the United States via a virtual meeting, the report said, adding that its plan could be publicized widely as soon as this week.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Apple Inc
Child abuse
United States
Business News
iPhone

What's Brewing

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

 