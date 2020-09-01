Apple preparing 75 mn 5G iPhones for later this year

Apple preparing 75 mn 5G iPhones for later this year

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 01 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 13:33 ist
he company expects shipments of these next-generation iPhones to reach as high as 80 million units in 2020, the report said. Credit: Reuters Photo.

Apple Inc has asked suppliers to make at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, along with new Apple Watch models, a new iPad Air and a smaller HomePod, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company expects shipments of these next-generation iPhones to reach as high as 80 million units in 2020, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple is aiming to launch four new iPhone models next month with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, Bloomberg reported, adding lower-end phones are expected to be shipped sooner than the Pro devices.

Apple is also preparing a new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge iPad Pro-like screen, two new Apple Watch versions and its first over-ear headphones outside the Beats brand, according to the report

The company has also been developing a new Apple TV box with a faster processor for improved gaming and an upgraded remote control, although it might not ship until next year, Bloomberg reported.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Apple Inc
iPhone
5G
5G phone

What's Brewing

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios

Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios

Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines

Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

 