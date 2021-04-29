Apple profit doubles in past quarter to $23.6 billion

Apple profit doubles in past quarter to $23.6 billion

The California giant said revenue was the best ever for its fiscal second quarter, up 54 per cent to $89.6 billion

Apple said Wednesday profits more than doubled in the past quarter to $23.6 billion amid a surge in iPhone sales and robust growth in other products and services purchased by pandemic-hit consumers.

The California giant said revenue was the best ever for its fiscal second quarter, up 54 per cent to $89.6 billion.

"This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us," said chief executive Tim Cook.

