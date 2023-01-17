Apple rolls out new MacBooks, Mac mini in rare January launch

Apple launches new MacBooks, Mac mini

  • Jan 17 2023, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 20:06 ist

Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled new MacBooks powered with the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips made in-house, in a surprise announcement ahead of its traditional launch event.

Read | Tata Group nears iPhone plant takeover to grow Apple supply role

The Mac mini starts at $599, cheaper than the latest iPhone 14 series, and is available beginning Jan 24. Apple however did not provide pricing information for the laptops.

The new MacBook Pro's performance is six-times faster than the Intel-based MacBook Pro, according to Apple.

The company traditionally has four launch events in a year, with the first spring event scheduled in March, when Apple launches its iMacs and accessories.

Apple launches new MacBooks, Mac mini

