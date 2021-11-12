Apple supplier Foxconn's Q3 profit beats estimates

Apple supplier Foxconn's Q3 profit beats estimates

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported July-September net profit of T$36.98 billion

Reuters
Reuters, Taipei,
  • Nov 12 2021, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 16:09 ist

Taiwan's Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for consumer electronics as people work remotely through the coronavirus pandemic.

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported July-September net profit of T$36.98 billion ($1.33 billion), up 20 per cent from the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

This was above a Refinitiv consensus estimate of T$31.73 billion, drawn from 12 analysts' forecasts.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Foxconn
Apple
profits
Business News

What's Brewing

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

DH Radio | Smart streets: The Church Street experiment

DH Radio | Smart streets: The Church Street experiment

 