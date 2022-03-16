Apple supplier Foxconn's Q4 profit beats estimates

Apple supplier Foxconn's Q4 profit beats estimates

Foxconn reported a net profit of T$44.4 billion ($1.55 billion) for October-December

  • Mar 16 2022, 13:28 ist
Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker which counts technology giants such as Apple Inc among its major clients, reported a fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday that slightly beat market estimates.

Foxconn reported a net profit of T$44.4 billion ($1.55 billion) for October-December, down 3.4 per cent compared with the year ago period.

That compared with the T$43.32 billion average of 10 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue fell 6 per cent from a year earlier.

Formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, Foxconn had expected fourth-quarter revenue to fall between 3 per cent and 15 per cent, citing the impact from a year-long shortage of chips that had disrupted production at companies from Apple to GM.

On Wednesday it said it expected revenue for the first quarter as well as the year to range between a 3 per cent fall and a 3 per cent rise.

The company on Monday suspended operations in the Chinese city of Shenzhen to comply with the local government's Covid-19 control policies and said it will deploy backup plants to reduce disruption to production.

Foxconn said on Wednesday some operations had been restored at its Shenzhen campuses, where the company had both housing and production facilities.

($1 = 28.5700 Taiwan dollars)

