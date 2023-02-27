Apple supplier Foxlink halts production at Indian facility after fire

Apple supplier Foxlink has halted production at its assembly facility in the Southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and evacuated 400 of its employees after a massive fire on Monday, two local government officials told Reuters.
Foxlink makes cables for iPhones. Roughly 50 per cent of the machinery at the facility was damaged and half of the building collapsed, said J Ramanaiah, who leads the Disaster Response and Fire Services Department for Tirupati district in the state, where the incident occurred.
Management has estimated damage of 1 billion Indian rupees ($12 million) at the facility, he said, adding there were no casualties.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An official for Foxlink did not respond to calls.
($1 = 82.7320 Indian rupees)
