Apple supplier Foxlink unlikely to resume full India operations for two months

Apple supplier Foxlink's factory in southern India is unlikely to resume full operations for two months after a fire incident, raising concerns of supply chain disruptions for the iPhone maker, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Tuesday.
The facility in India's Andhra Pradesh state, where Foxlink makes charging cables for iPhones, was engulfed in a massive fire on Monday that led part of the building to collapse to the ground. There were no casualties.
A source with direct knowledge said that Foxlink operates a total of 10 assembly lines in two separate facilities at the plant in Andhra, of which 4 were completely damaged and unlikely to resume operations for two months.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Prefect blend of Swadharma and Svabhava for success
Elation & fear: Everest pioneer recounts historic climb
'Rest your best!': Pokemon Sleep game coming this year
'Had to borrow shoes': WPL changes Sonam Yadav's fate
DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?
Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events
'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?
Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'