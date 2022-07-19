Apple to slow hiring, spending for some teams next year

Apple Inc intends to slow hiring and spending growth next year in some units to cope with a potential economic downturn, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The changes will not affect all teams, and Apple is still planning an aggressive product launch schedule in 2023 that includes a mixed-reality headset, its first major new category since 2015, the report said.
Shares of the company, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, reversed course to trade down nearly a per cent at $148.95.
Apple is the latest company with plans to slow hiring, joining Meta Platforms, Tesla Inc and a number of US banks as they prepare for a potential economic slowdown.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Australia faces dire environmental risks: Govt report
Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai
Mairaj Khan wins historic skeet gold at ISSF World Cup
How the James Webb Telescope lets us see first galaxies
How status, family background affect risk of dementia
Signs someone has gone through narcissistic abuse