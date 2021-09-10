Apple to spend over $500 million on marketing Apple TV+ 

Apple Inc plans to spend more than $500 million on marketing its streaming service, Apple TV+, this year, The Information reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The iPhone maker also intends to significantly increase its output of new TV shows and movies to at least one a week in 2022, more than double its pace this year, according to The Information, which cited another person familiar with the matter.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Apple's move to splurge on content and marketing comes as it tries to fiercely compete with established players, including Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co's Disney+ and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Indian photographer's exhibition recalls horror of 9/11
Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds
India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs
Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage
Will ‘Thalaivii’ emerge as a box office success?
Ganesh festival begins in Maharashtra amid Covid fear
Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade
DH Toon | BJP goes big with PM Modi's birthday
Messi breaks Pele's international goal scoring record
US batsman joins elite group with six sixes in an over