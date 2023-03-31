Apple wins US appeal over patents in $502 mln VirnetX

Apple wins US appeal over patents in $502 mln VirnetX verdict

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 31 2023, 02:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 02:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Apple Inc convinced a US appeals court on Thursday to uphold a patent tribunal's ruling that could imperil a $502 million verdict for patent licensing company VirnetX Inc in the companies' long-running fight over privacy-software technology.

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision from the US Patent and Trademark Office that invalidated the two patents VirnetX had accused Apple of infringing.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Also Read | Apple to shake up international sales operations to make India its own region
 

The two companies have waged a 13-year court battle that has included several trials and appeals. An East Texas jury awarded VirnetX $502 million in 2020 after deciding that Apple infringed the virtual private network (VPN) patents at issue in Thursday's decision.

Apple has separately appealed the verdict itself, but the Federal Circuit has yet to rule in that case. The court heard combined arguments in both cases in September, and both sides said upholding the decision to cancel the patents would also likely negate the jury award.

"If the court upholds the [USPTO's] decision, we have a big problem," VirnetX attorney Jeff Lamken of MoloLamken said at the September hearing. "I don't think we have an enforceable judgment."

The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed decisions by the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that the patents were invalid in light of earlier publications that described the same inventions.

VirnetX separately won a $302 million verdict against Apple in an East Texas court in 2016, which was later increased to $440 million, over related allegations that the tech giant used its internet-security technology in features like FaceTime video calls. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
Apple Inc
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

 