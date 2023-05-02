Aramco in talks with Sinopec, Total for $10 bn gas deal

Aramco in talks with Sinopec, Total for $10 billion gas deal: Report

Sinopec and TotalEnergies are in separate discussions to invest in the Jafurah development in Saudi Arabia

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 02 2023, 21:17 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 21:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File photo

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco is in talks with refining giant Sinopec Corp and French oil major TotalEnergies for a gas deal of about $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sinopec and TotalEnergies are in separate discussions to invest in the Jafurah development in Saudi Arabia, the report said, adding that the plans may include the construction of facilities to export the fuel as liquefied natural gas.

Aramco, Sinopec and TotalSinopec Corp Energies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Saudi Aramco
Business News
Oil
Oil prices

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

'Hungry' art student devours banana artwork worth $120K

'Hungry' art student devours banana artwork worth $120K

India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side

India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side

 