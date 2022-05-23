ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India CEO says duty hike to hit about 90,000 tonnes of exports per month

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd expects about 90,000 tonnes of steel exports every month to be hit by the government's duty increase, alongside a dampening effect on fresh investments, Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer, said on Monday.

"Export duty imposed by Indian government will have repercussion on company's export market," Oommen told Reuters, adding, the company exports 15 per cent of its total production.

Oomen is also president of the Indian Steel Association.