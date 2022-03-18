Are 10-minute food deliveries possible? Zomato is going to try

Following grocery delivery startups, Zomato is in talks with cloud kitchens and restaurant partners to make ultra-fast deliveries possible for customers.

"Zomato is introducing a sort of a marketplace where they are promising a 10-minute delivery. That is something they will do through their own kitchens or warehouses," sources told The Economic Times. The company may conduct a pilot in April in select cities, starting with Gurgaon.

This isn't the first time that the food delivery company has experimented with shorter delivery times. In 2021, the company tried out 10-15-minute delivery in Bengaluru and the current plan will be based on the results from that exercise, targeting a delivery under 20 minutes, sources added.

How does Zomato propose to do this? The company may utilise the warehouses from its B2B supplies business for restaurant partners (called Hyperpure) or rent new facilities for this purpose, the report said. It may also look at restaurants that offer select menu items directly in a short time.

Zomato aims to tap into the ever-growing quick-commerce business in India, having already committed nearly $400 million to it.

Naturally, industry experts see huge challenges in this venture, as preparing quality food and delivering it in 10 minutes is hard, and automatically leaves some cuisines off the list.

