Are your deposits safe in banks? RBI clarifies

Amidst the crisis involving Yes Bank and Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank that raised concern among depositors, the Reserve Bank of India on Sunday clarified that people should not be worried.

"Concern has been raised in certain sections of media about safety of deposits of certain banks. This concern is based on analysis which is flawed," the apex bank said in a two-part tweet.

The RBI said solvency of banks is internationally based on Capital to Risk Weighted Assets (CRAR) and not on market capitalisation.

"RBI closely monitors all the banks and hereby assures all depositors that there is no such concern of safety of their deposits in any bank," it said.

