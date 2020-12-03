Artificial Intelligence alone can add $500 billion to economy: Google India

Google India on Thursday said artificial intelligence alone can add $500 billion to the economy, and assist in better forecast of floods and accurate diagnosis of diseases.

The company has committed $10 billion for expanding India's digital footprint, a top official said.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has prompted us to use every tool at our disposal to address the challenges and opportunities before us," Google India Country Manager & VP, Sajay Gupta, said at the 'ABP Infocom - The Next Normal'.

Google had recently picked up a 7.73 per cent stake in Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) digital subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd. The two companies have also announced plans to come up with "an entry-level affordable smartphone".

Gupta said during the pandemic, data consumption jumped to 14 GB per month from 8 GB. In 2014, the average consumption was just 86 MB per month, he added.

The senior company official said by 2022, UPI transactions will reach the one-billion-a-day mark from around a billion per month at present.